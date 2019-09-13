Deutsche Bank Lowers NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NSRGY. HSBC initiated coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $110.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $339.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,562,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,505 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 182,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 1.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

