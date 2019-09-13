Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,402.50 ($44.46).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DGE shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,550 ($46.39)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,407 ($44.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,279.01 ($10,817.99). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total transaction of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,250 shares of company stock worth $99,401,584.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,381.50 ($44.19). The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,423.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,276.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

