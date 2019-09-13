Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 1,191,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,168% from the previous session’s volume of 22,628 shares.The stock last traded at $5.65 and had previously closed at $4.85.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Weber Alan W bought a new position in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Weber Alan W owned 0.49% of Digirad as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

