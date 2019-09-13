DigitalPrice 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $68.00 (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, DigitalPrice has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. DigitalPrice has a total market capitalization of $139,968.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006093 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice Profile

DigitalPrice (CRYPTO:DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org.

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

