Dinero Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $5,487.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.