Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) fell 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.99, 1,263,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,013,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

The firm has a market cap of $484.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,740 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 395,246 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,424,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

