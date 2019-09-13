Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Trading Down 6.2%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.88, 1,541,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 431% from the average session volume of 290,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

Get Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.