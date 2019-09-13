Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) Shares Up 0.8%

Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) shares shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.96, 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 18.18% of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

