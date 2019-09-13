Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry year to date. Its Direct Banking business has significantly supported its top line. Its Loan and Payment Services transaction, dollar volume growth and card sales look promising. Its effective capital management impresses investors. Revenues have been rising over the past few years driven by higher net interest incomes and other total income. Its adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% and improved 21.5% year over year on higher revenues. However, it has been incurring costs to compete with other credit card issuers. Rising expenses and high provision for losses are some concerns. The anti-money laundering program upgrades, marketing, technology and infrastructure investments are expected to increase expenses going forward.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DFS. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $84.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $174,910.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,322,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,803,000 after purchasing an additional 159,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,376,000 after purchasing an additional 503,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

