Diversified Royalty Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of TSE:DIV traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.82. 124,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,630. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.06. The firm has a market cap of $311.55 million and a PE ratio of 31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.25, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.71. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.28.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

