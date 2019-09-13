Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.71

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and traded as high as $8.89. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 49,326 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.83. The firm has a market cap of $437.93 million and a PE ratio of 13.28.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

