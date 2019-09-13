Dividend And Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.50

Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as low as $12.04. Dividend And Income Fund shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Dividend And Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DNI)

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

