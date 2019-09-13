Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Dmc Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dmc Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Shares of BOOM traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.01. 303,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,667. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $670.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Dmc Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 49.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter worth $139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter worth $4,080,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter worth $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.