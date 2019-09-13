Dock Trading 57.4% Higher Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. Dock has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $3.63 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00202285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.01139067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00086569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023061 BTC.

About Dock

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,749,191 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

