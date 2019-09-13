Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Position Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,694 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $157.77. 82,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.52. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.