Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.21.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,270 shares of company stock worth $5,553,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,679 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,545 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16,610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,592 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

