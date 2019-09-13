DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.95

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and traded as low as $19.78. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 2,163 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 86,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

