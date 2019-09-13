Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Natixis bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $1,821,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 502,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,191. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.70.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

