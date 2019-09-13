Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.53.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.67. 745,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. Dover has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In related news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 1.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $953,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,696,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

