Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.42

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $7.97. Downer EDI shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 1,746,514 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$7.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Downer EDI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

In other Downer EDI news, insider Peter Watson acquired 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.90 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.10 ($35,460.35). Also, insider Grant Fenn 418,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th.

Downer EDI Company Profile (ASX:DOW)

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

