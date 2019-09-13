DraftCoin (DFT) Price Reaches $0.0167 on Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $144,608.00 and $18.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,667,055 coins and its circulating supply is 8,667,055 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

