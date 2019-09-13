Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.60

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and traded as high as $7.24. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 26,647 shares trading hands.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $520.84 million and a P/E ratio of 31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.67%.

In related news, Director James George Eaton sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$41,579.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,731.06. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 394,800 shares of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,054,843.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,062,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,170,512.28.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Company Profile (TSE:DRA.UN)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

