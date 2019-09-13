Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Up 13.3% in August

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,689,100 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 7,667,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Dropbox news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $416,816.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $440,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,472 shares of company stock worth $1,915,604 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 836.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,868,000. 40.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 300,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.53. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

