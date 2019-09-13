Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.79 ($38.12).

Get Duerr alerts:

DUE traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during trading on Thursday, reaching €26.26 ($30.53). 289,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57. Duerr has a one year low of €21.34 ($24.81) and a one year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.