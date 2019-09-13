Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 525.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis sold 20,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,685,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,768,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

