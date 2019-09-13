DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Recently Signed Gilead Partnership Yields First $10M Milestone; Affirm Buy Gilead rapidly advances long-acting injectible HIV drug based on SABER agreement. Yesterday, DURECT announced that it has earned a $10M milestone payment from Gilead (GILD; not rated) related to the further development of an investigational injectable HIV product utilizing DURECT’s SABER technology, as part of a license agreement that was announced in July 2019. In addition to the $25M upfront payment already received, remaining milestones include the potential for up to an additional $65M in development and regulatory milestones, up to an additional $70M in sales-based milestones, as well as tiered royalties on product sales.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

DURECT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. 17,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $326.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.67.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 123.22% and a negative return on equity of 116.97%. On average, analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder First Eagle Investment Managem purchased 4,000,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 1,420.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 51.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 319.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

