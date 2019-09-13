DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 242,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Lawrie acquired 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.26 per share, with a total value of $234,379.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

