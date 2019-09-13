Dynamic Market Cap Tops $881,874.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $881,874.00 and approximately $12,508.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,251.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.01747904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.10 or 0.02899486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00664520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00714572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00431809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008879 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,787,525 coins and its circulating supply is 14,787,525 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

