Earnest Partners LLC Sells 9,241 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $110,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.99 and a one year high of $161.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.41.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $126,301.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $350,130.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 398,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,258,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,454 shares of company stock valued at $29,967,949. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

