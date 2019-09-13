Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 31,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $162,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,435.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $150,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,250 shares of company stock worth $819,578. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

