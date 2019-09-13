Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $2,511,385.02 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $198.89. 948,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,715. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.36 and a 200-day moving average of $189.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,843,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 30.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

