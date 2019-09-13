Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $20.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 294,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 280.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 53.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 124.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

