Edwin Medlin Sells 22,500 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Edwin Medlin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,344,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,266. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXIM. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 43.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

