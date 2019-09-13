eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 436,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

EGAN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,909. eGain has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $248.91 million, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.67.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). eGain had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 84.12%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 price target on eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $70,960. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in eGain in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 8,721.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in eGain in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

