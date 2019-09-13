Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) rose 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.72 and last traded at $96.30, approximately 3,593,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 976,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.14.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.49 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 41.18%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 273,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $27,188,960.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,770 shares of company stock worth $103,451,661. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 600.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

