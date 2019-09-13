Elastic (XEL) Price Hits $0.0793

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Elastic has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastic has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Elastic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018300 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003917 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Elastic Profile

Elastic (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw.

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

