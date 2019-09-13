Electroneum (ETN) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $36.51 million and $218,312.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, Cryptomate and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,810,221,088 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Liquid, Cryptohub, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

