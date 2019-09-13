ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $36,134.00 and $1,551.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00202539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.01149219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00086935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023091 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

