Elysian Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. Elysian has a market cap of $91,510.00 and approximately $29,580.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00202980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.11 or 0.01136019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023878 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Liquid, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

