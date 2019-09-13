EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut EMC Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

EMCI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. EMC Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $780.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. EMC Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that EMC Insurance Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. EMC Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMCI. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in EMC Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $3,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 41,892 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

