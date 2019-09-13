EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Several other analysts have also commented on EMKR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

EMKR stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.18. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

