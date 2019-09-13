Emercoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $15,803.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, xBTCe, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 91% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,431,052 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Upbit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

