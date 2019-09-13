EnterCoin Price Up 7% Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $84,843.00 and $21.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.11 or 0.04374774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EnterCoin is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

