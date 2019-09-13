Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 1,469.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Entergy by 391.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 22.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.48. 21,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,394. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.99 and a 12-month high of $115.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average of $100.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

In other Entergy news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,939 shares of company stock worth $8,896,045. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

