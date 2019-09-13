Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

EPD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 368,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,757. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

