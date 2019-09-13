Envion Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Envion has a total market cap of $13.70 million and $935.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Envion has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Envion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Envion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00203364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.01147757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022839 BTC.

About Envion

Envion launched on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,204,516 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.