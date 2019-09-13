Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.26. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 23,400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

