ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 270 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,356. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $139.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

