ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 22,545 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for 2.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. 22,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,816. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

