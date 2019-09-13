ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $162.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,889. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

